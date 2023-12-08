South Korea defense chief threatens strikes on ‘heart and head’ of North Korea if provoked

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s defense minister has threatened massive retaliatory missile strikes on “the heart and head” of North Korea in the event of provocation, as the rivals escalate their rhetoric over their respective spy satellite launches in recent days. The South Korean warning on Friday came as the top security advisers from South Korea, the U.S. and Japan gathered in Seoul for talks on North Korea’s evolving nuclear threat and other issues. During a visit to the army’s missile strategic command, South Korean Defense Minister Shin Wonsik said the main role of the command is “lethally striking the heart and head of the enemy.”

