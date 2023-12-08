IOC confirms Russian athletes can compete at Paris Olympics with approved neutral status
By GRAHAM DUNBAR
AP Sports Writer
GENEVA (AP) — The International Olympic Committee says some Russian athletes will be allowed to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The decision removes the option of a blanket ban due to the invasion of Ukraine. It confirms moves the IOC started one year ago to reintegrate Russia and its military ally Belarus into global sports. In March, the IOC urged sports governing bodies to look at ways to let individual athletes compete. The IOC says eight Russians and three from Belarus in individual sports have so far qualified for Paris.