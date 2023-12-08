Utah attorney general drops reelection bid amid scrutiny about his ties to a sexual assault suspect

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes has announced that he will not seek reelection. The Republican is facing scrutiny for his decadelong friendship with the embattled founder of an anti-child-trafficking organization. He had announced in September that he would seek a fourth term. Reyes is now backtracking on that decision and has pledged to dedicate his final year in office to investigating the sex abuse claims against his friend leveled by multiple women. Reyes said he sat down with each person who had come forward with accusations to tell them that he believed them.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.