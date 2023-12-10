A day of 2 prime ministers in Poland begins the delayed transition to a centrist, pro-EU government

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The national conservatives who have ruled Poland for eight years are finally expected to start relinquishing power to a centrist bloc led by political veteran Donald Tusk. The transition will come in several steps over three days starting Monday. It is nearly two months since Poles turned out in huge numbers to vote for change in a national election. The transition was delayed for weeks by the president, who chose to keep his political allies in office as long as possible.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.