Baku to the future: After stalemate, UN climate talks will be in Azerbaijan in 2024

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — For years, climate change has been a factor — not the only one — in wars and conflicts, but now for the first time it’s part of a peace deal. A long-time stand-off that had turned the choice for next year’s United Nations climate talks into a melodrama resolved as part of a prisoner swap settlement between once warring Azerbaijan and Armenia. It set the stage for the COP29 climate talks in 2024 to be in a city where one of the world’s first oil fields developed 1,200 years ago: Baku, Azerbaijan. It also means for three years in a row, an oil or gas powerhouse nation will host climate talks.

