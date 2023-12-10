Skip to Content
Diamonds in the vacuum cleaner: Paris’ luxury Ritz hotel finds guest’s missing ring

PARIS (AP) — Lost a very expensive diamond ring? Try checking the vacuum cleaner. That’s what employees of Paris’ luxury Ritz hotel did — and got lucky. Le Parisien newspaper reported Sunday that a Malaysian guest of the hotel filed a police complaint Friday alleging that a diamond ring vanished from her room. The newspaper said the ring was worth an estimated 750,000 euros, or more than $800,000. The Ritz Paris wouldn’t give details about the ring or the client but said the ring had been found on Sunday. In a statement, the hotel says: “Thanks to meticulous searches by security agents at the Ritz Paris, the ring was found this morning in a vacuum cleaner bag.”

