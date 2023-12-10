Police chase in Philadelphia ends in shootout that leaves 2 officers, suspect wounded

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police say the pursuit of a suspected gunman ended in a shootout that left two officers and a suspect wounded. Officers were responding to reports of shots fired when they saw a pickup truck that was believed to have been involved in the earlier shooting. They tried to stop the truck, but the driver drove off. Officers soon spotted the vehicle again and the driver eventually rammed a police car. He then started shooting at police. Four officers returned fire, striking the man at least once. He underwent surgery and was listed in critical condition. The two officers were hospitalized with wounds that are not considered life-threatening.

