Woman arrested after driving her vehicle through a religious group on a sidewalk, Montana police say

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana police say a woman has been arrested after driving her vehicle several times at or through an unspecified religious group gathered on a sidewalk. One man was injured. Billings police say the 55-year-old woman was pulled over on Saturday a few hours after the episode. She was taken to jail on charges of felony assault, felony criminal mischief and driving under the influence. It’s not known if she has a lawyer yet. Police haven’t provided details on what kind of religious group was involved. They say the FBI is also reviewing the case. That suggests the agency is looking at whether it could be a bias-motivated crime.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.