Biden administration says New Hampshire computer chip plant the first to get funding from CHIPS law
By JOSH BOAK
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says it will provide $35 million to BAE Systems to increase production at a New Hampshire factory making computer chips for military aircraft. The aircraft include F-15 and F-35 jets. This is the first allocation of incentives from last year’s bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act. That law provides more than $52 billion to boost the development and manufacturing of semiconductors in the United States. The Commerce Department’s choice of a military contractor instead of a conventional chip manufacturer reveals the national security focus of the law. More and more weapons systems depend on advanced chips that could be decisive in preventing and fighting wars.