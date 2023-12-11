China’s homegrown C919 aircraft arrives in Hong Kong in maiden flight outside the mainland

HONG KONG (AP) — A Chinese C919 commercial passenger jet has arrived in Hong Kong in the Chinese-made aircraft’s first foray outside of mainland China. A C919 plane and another Chinese-made aircraft, an ARJ21, landed Tuesday and will be on display at Hong Kong’s international airport until Sunday. The C919 is due to perform a fly-past over the city’s scenic Victoria Harbor on Saturday. The manufacturer of the C919, the Commercial Aircraft Company of China, or COMAC, is aiming to market the single-aisle jet in a direct challenge to Airbus and Boeing. COMAC designed many of the C919’s parts, but some of its key components are still sourced from the West, including its engine.

