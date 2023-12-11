Fatal stabbing of Catholic priest in church rectory shocks small Nebraska community he served

FORT CALHOUN, Neb. (AP) — The fatal stabbing of a Catholic priest over the weekend inside the church rectory where he lived shocked members of the parish he had led for the past 11 years in a small eastern Nebraska community. The Rev. Stephen Gutgsell died at an Omaha hospital Sunday after he was attacked during a break-in shortly after 5 a.m. in Fort Calhoun. Washington County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Kierre Williams inside the home next to St. John the Baptist church. Williams may not make his initial court appearance until Tuesday. Kelly Tegels said a vigil Sunday night that Father Gutgsell will be terribly missed. She just saw him at Mass Saturday night, and said his death hardly seemed real yet.

