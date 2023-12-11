Man imprisoned as teen for flower shop killing is released after judge throws out his conviction

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A 35-year-old man who was sent to prison for the 2004 killing of a man in a Minneapolis flower shop was released after a judge ruled the eyewitness evidence on which his conviction rested was unreliable. Marvin Haynes, who was 16 at the time of the killing, was released from prison shortly afterward the judge’s ruling Monday. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office says it agreed with defense attorneys that Haynes had proven in court that admitting the shaky evidence violated his constitutional rights during his 2005 trial for the killing of 55-year-old Randy Sherer, who was shot during a robbery.

