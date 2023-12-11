Suicide bomber attacks police station in northwest Pakistan, killing 6 officers and wounding 25

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say a suicide bomber has detonated his explosive-laden vehicle at a police station’s main gate in northwest Pakistan, killing at least six security forces and wounding 25 others. A local police officer says three attackers were also killed in the shootout between militants and security forces. Tuesday’s attack happened in Dera Ismail Khan, a city in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan. The province is a former stronghold of the militant Pakistani Taliban group, or TTP. The newly formed militant group Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan (TJP) claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.