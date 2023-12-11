Wisconsin Republican leader stands by fake Trump elector, will keep him on elections commission

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin lawmaker is rejecting calls from Democrats to rescind his appointee to the state elections commission, who was one of the Republicans who served as fake electors for former President Donald Trump in 2020. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu said in a statement Monday that his appointee Bob Spindell and the other fake electors had invoked “failed legal strategy” and “not a sinister plot to overturn an election,” and that he therefore wouldn’t rescind Spindell’s appointment to the nonpartisan elections commission. Spindell was one of 10 Republicans who signed certificates in 2020 falsely stating that Trump had won Wisconsin. President Joe Biden won the battleground state.

