A Moldovan court annuls a ban on an alleged pro-Russia party that removed it from local elections

CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — An appeals court in Moldova has annulled a decision that banned hundreds of candidates from an alleged pro-Russia political party from participating in an electoral race days ahead of a nationwide ballot. The Chisinau Court of Appeal on Tuesday overturned the ban on the Chance Party that had been enforced by Moldova’s Commission for Exceptional Situations on Nov. 3 — two days before the Nov. 5 local elections. The ban removed about 600 candidates from the ballot in the country of about 2.5 million people. The party had legally challenged the ban. Moldova’s Intelligence and Security Service had published a report alleging that Russia was trying to influence the electoral process through the party.

