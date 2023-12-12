At least $2.1 billion in new funds pledged at COP28, as foundations focus on health and agriculture

With the United Nations climate talks wrapping up in Dubai, foundations and other funders pledged at least $2.1 billion in new financing to reduce climate impacts, especially from agriculture. The COP28 summit featured numerous firsts, including forums on health, food production and philanthropy. The estimated pledges don’t represent a complete account of philanthropic commitments at COP28 and came from a mix of foundations and private companies with some made in partnership with governments. According to a report from ClimateWorks Foundation, philanthropic funding for climate change mitigation was essentially unchanged in 2022, after growing consistently for the past three years

