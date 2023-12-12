Colorado authorities identify 4 people found dead following reported shooting inside home

PEYTON, Colo. (AP) — Colorado authorities have released the identities of four people, including three family members, who were found dead inside a home in rural Colorado following a reported shooting last week. The manner and causes of death were not released pending final autopsy results from the El Paso County coroner. Only three of the deaths are being investigated as homicides, according to the county sheriff’s office. That suggests they may have been killed in an apparent murder-suicide. The shooting was reported near midnight on Dec. 6 in the small community of Peyton, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) northeast of Colorado Springs.

