Florida dentist gets life in prison in death of his ex-brother-in-law, a prominent professor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A judge sentenced a South Florida dentist to life in prison for the 2014 shooting death of his former brother-in-law, a prominent professor at Florida State University, following a bitter custody battle. A jury took just three hours last month to find 47-year-old Charlie Adelson guilty of first-degree murder, conspiracy and solicitation. Professor Dan Markel was gunned down outside his Tallahassee home. Prosecutors contended that Adelson paid to have Markel killed. Their case included wiretaps and secretly recorded conversations they said implicated him. Adelson maintained his innocence at his sentencing on Tuesday.

