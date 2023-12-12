Iran executes man convicted of killing a senior cleric following months of unrest

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state news agency says authorities have executed a bank guard who was convicted of fatally shooting a senior cleric in April following months of unrest. Ayatollah Abbas Ali Soleimani was the most senior member of the clergy who was killed after protests and a bloody security crackdown on demonstrators. The protesters were enraged by the death in September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was arrested by the country’s morality police. A Wednesday report by the official IRNA news agency said the execution took place in northern city of Babol in Iran’s Mazandaran province, just north of the capital, Tehran, in the presence of the victim’s family. Soleiman had served on the Assembly of Experts, which oversees the post of Iran’s supreme leader.

