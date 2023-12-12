Maine is considering California-style incentives to encourage electric vehicle sales

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s environmental board is set to decide next week whether the state should adopt California-style regulations limiting the sale of new gas-powered vehicles. Supporters say the proposal being considered by the Board of Environmental Protection on Dec. 21 simply accelerates the adoption of electric vehicles. If approved, the standards would go into effect for 2027 vehicles and would require 82% of new vehicles sold to be considered zero emissions by 2032. Critics have voiced concerns about consumer acceptance and the need for thousands of new charging stations to be installed to meet environmental targets.

