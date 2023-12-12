Millennial Money: Would your documents survive a disaster? What to protect and how to do it

Floods, fires, historic storms — severe weather events are on the rise. If your home was hit by high water or a fire emergency, would your important papers be safe? Items like insurance information, birth and marriage certificates, passports, Social Security cards and estate planning paperwork should all be protected in case the worst happens. Here are the important documents you should put in a safe spot and ways to protect them. And if you don’t have access to a fireproof safe, you have options. (Surprise: You might be able to use your freezer.)

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.