At least 45 people injured in nighttime Russian missile attack on Ukrainian capital

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say a Russian missile attack on Kyiv has resulted in at least 45 injuries and damaged buildings. A series of loud explosions could be heard in Kyiv at 3 a.m. Wednesday as air defenses were activated in the city for the second time this week. Kyiv’s mayor says debris from intercepted missiles fell in the eastern Dniprovskyi district, injuring at least 45 people, 18 of whom were hospitalized. He says a residential building and several cars caught fire. On Monday, a Russian missile attack destroyed several homes on the outskirts of Kyiv and left more than 100 households temporarily without electricity.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.