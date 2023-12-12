New police videos show broader view of violent encounter between woman and North Carolina officers

Police have released video from an arrest in North Carolina last month showing that before an officer repeatedly punched a Black woman while others held her down, the woman struck an officer in the face and he responded by hitting her back and knocking her off her feet. The newly released videos provide a broader view of the Nov. 13 encounter at a Charlotte bus stop than the initial bystander videos that were posted on social media. One bystander video posted online last month showed four officers holding down the woman down as a fifth repeatedly struck her. The department said the officer had been “intentional” about where he hit the woman to get her to comply.

By SARAH BRUMFIELD, JOHN RABY and JAMES POLLARD Associated Press

