Passengers lodge in military barracks after Amsterdam to Detroit flight is forced to land in Canada

Passengers aboard a Delta Air Lines flight from Amsterdam to Detroit spent the night in a military barracks in eastern Canada after the plane was forced to land due to a mechanical issue. WJBK-TV first reported that the crew diverted the flight Sunday afternoon to Newfoundland and Labrador. Passenger Tony Santoro of Troy in suburban Detroit told the television station that passengers were lodged in barracks during the 24-hour delay. Delta says Flight 135 was diverted to Goose Bay airport “out of an abundance of caution” and that the airport suspended operations due to poor weather and runway conditions. Delta sent additional aircraft to Goose Bay to bring customers to their final destination Monday.

By BEATRICE DUPUY and COREY WILLIAMS Associated Press

