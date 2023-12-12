Tricia Tuttle appointed as the next director of the annual Berlin film festival

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s culture minister has announced that Tricia Tuttle, a former director of the London Film Festival, will become the new director of the Berlin International Film Festival next year. Tuttle, who is American, will take over in April from the outgoing leadership duo of executive director Mariette Rissenbeek and artistic director Carlo Chatrian. They will lead the upcoming 74th edition of the annual event, which runs from Feb. 15-25. Rissenbeek and Chatrian took the helm in 2019, replacing long-serving festival director Dieter Kosslick. The Berlin festival is one of the major European film festivals, along with its counteparts in Cannes and Venice.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.