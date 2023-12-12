US wildlife managers capture wandering Mexican wolf, attempt dating game ahead of breeding season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A Mexican gray wolf that traveled far beyond the boundaries set in the Southwestern U.S. for managing the endangered species is back in captivity after being captured Saturday in northern New Mexico. And now U.S. wildlife managers are playing match maker. They’re hoping the female wolf pairs up with one of two brothers being kept at a federal breeding facility. If successful, it’s possible the female wolf could be released back into the wild with pups next spring. Environmentalists had advocated for the wolf numbered F2754 to be allowed to roam, saying the boundaries of a recovery area that spans parts of southwestern New Mexico and southeastern Arizona were arbitrary.

