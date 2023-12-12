What we know about the legal case of a Texas woman denied the right to an immediate abortion

The Texas Supreme Court this week said no to a woman who asked for permission for an immediate abortion. Katie Cox said pregnancy complications would result in a stillbirth or the death of her baby soon after birth and that continuing the pregnancy to full term could endanger her life and future fertility. But the Texas Supreme Court ruled Monday that she still didn’t meet the exceptions to the state’s law. The case is believed to be the first since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the right to abortion in which a pregnant woman has sued seeking immediate access.

