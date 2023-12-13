Anthony Anderson to host strike-delayed Emmys ceremony

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Anderson has been nominated for multiple Emmy Awards, and now he’ll be presiding over January’s strike-delayed ceremony. The Fox network announced Anderson will host the Jan. 15 ceremony, which honors the best shows, performances and other work on television. The Emmys are traditionally held in September but have moved into Hollywood’s traditional awards season due to this year’s actors and writers strikes. “Succession” is the leading nominee for its final season, with other HBO series like “The White Lotus” and “The Last of Us” also receiving multiple nominations. Anderson is a seven-time leading comedy actor nominee for “black-ish.” The show ended its groundbreaking eight-season run in 2022.

By The Associated Press

