AP Breakthrough Entertainer: Ayo Edebiri is rising to the top, and she’s bringing her friends along

In 2023, Ayo Edebiri was everywhere. This year alone, the 28-year-old Emmy-nominated actor starred in “Bottoms,” “Theater Camp,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem,” guest-starred on “Abbott Elementary” and “Black Mirror.” She also returned for the second season of “The Bear,” the show that initially shot the stand-up comedian and writer-turned-actor to fame. She’s known for often collaborating and supporting longtime friends. With roles in everything from bawdy and brutal live-action teen comedy to animated film to kitchen-based dramedy, Edebiri landed a spot as one of The Associated Press’ Breakthrough Entertainers of 2023.

