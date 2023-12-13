Colombian congressional panel sets probe into president over alleged campaign finance misdeeds

BOGOTA.Colombia (AP) — A Colombian congressional committee has ordered a preliminary investigation into President Gustavo Petro over allegations of crimes in the financing of his election campaign. The committee is empowered to deal with complaints against the president, who has immunity from being investigated by the prosecutor’s office. The committee said Wednesday that it ordered the probe after analyzing information provided by prosecutors following revelations of alleged irregular campaign contributions involving Petro’s son. The panel says it needs more evidence “for the purpose of clarifying” whether the president himself was involved in any misdeeds tied to his son in the 2022 campaign.

