Congressional group demands probe into Beijing’s role in violence against protesters on US soil
By DIDI TANG
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressional commission is asking the Justice Department to investigate the role of Beijing after protesters claimed they were beaten and harassed by Chinese government agents in November in San Francisco during an official visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping. The protesters provided no definitive evidence of official Chinese involvement, but U.S. officials have previously accused Chinese operatives of targeting people in the United States. The Chinese Embassy has denied any involvement in the attacks on the protesters and instead accused the protesters of violence against those who had traveled to San Francisco to welcome Xi.