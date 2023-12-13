Off-duty police officer indicted in death of man he allegedly pushed at a shooting scene

MONACA, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania police officer has been indicted on involuntary manslaughter and other charges after prosecutors say he pushed and fatally injured a man at a shooting scene. The state Attorney General’s Office announced the indictment Wednesday against John Hawk, who served with the Center Township police department. The victim was a bystander who approached an officer in November 2022 about potential evidence he wanted to give police. Prosecutors say Hawk confronted the victim and pulled him away from the officer. They say that a short time later, Hawk struck the victim in the chest while performing a leg-sweep maneuver, which knocked him to the ground. The victim struck his head on the pavement.

