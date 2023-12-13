New York courthouse hosting Trump civil trial is briefly evacuated hours after testimony wraps

NEW YORK (AP) — The courthouse in New York City where Donald Trump’s civil business fraud trial has been taking place was briefly evacuated hours after testimony concluded for the day. About a dozen firefighters ascended the steps of the New York State Supreme Court Building shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday. There was a visible haze in the stairwell between the third and fourth floor. Fire and police officials said they didn’t immediately know what prompted the evacuation.

