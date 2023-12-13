Virginia has tentative deal to move Washington’s NBA, NHL teams, Youngkin says

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin says he has reached a tentative agreement with the parent company of the NBA’s Washington Wizards and NHL’s Washington Capitals to move those teams out of D.C. to northern Virginia. Youngkin, a Republican, shared details ahead of Wednesday’s news conference with The Associated Press. Plans call for a $2 billion sports and entertainment complex in Alexandria, just across the Potomac from the nation’s capital. Monumental Sports & Entertainment CEO Ted Leonsis praised the proposal in a statement that stopped short of explicitly saying the teams would leave D.C. District officials made public an 11th-hour counterproposal aimed at keeping the teams Tuesday night.

By SARAH RANKIN and MATTHEW BARAKAT Associated Press

