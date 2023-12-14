A new judge is appointed in the case of a Memphis judge indicted on coercion, harassment charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Supreme Court has appointed a new judge to preside over the case of another judge who has been indicted on charges of coercion of a witness and harassment in Memphis. Court records show Shelby County Criminal Court Judge Melissa Boyd was indicted Tuesday and booked Wednesday on the charges. The charges follow her suspension from the bench earlier this year. One judge who is Boyd’s colleague has recused herself from the case. The Tennessee Supreme Court appointed Roy B. Morgan Jr. to the case. Court records do not show if Boyd has a lawyer to speak on her behalf about the case.

