Albanian opposition disrupts parliament as migration deal with Italy taken off the agenda

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albanian opposition lawmakers have disrupted the opening of a new session of Parliament, demanding an investigation into the government for alleged corruption. Bodyguards on Thursday blocked the entrance to the Parliament building, refusing admission to opposition lawmakers who started previous outbreaks of violence in the assembly. Opposition parliamentarians regularly pile up chairs, use flares, start small fires and even grab microphones when their Socialist counterparts take the floor. Parliament was supposed to be voting on a contentious migration deal with Italy, but the agreement was taken off the agenda, pending a ruling from the Constitutional Court in January.

