Barbra Streisand to receive lifetime achievement award at SAG Awards

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Barbra Streisand will receive the lifetime achievement award at the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards. The “Yentl” and “The Prince of Tides” star will be the 59th recipient of the SAG-AFTRA tribute at the Feb. 24 ceremony at Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall, the guild announced Thursday. This year’s SAG Awards, coming on the heels of the longest strike in SAG-AFTRA history, will be streamed live on Netflix. In November, the 81-year-old Streisand published “My Name is Barbra,” a well-received nearly 1,000-page memoir that chronicles her rise from working-class Brooklyn to global fame.

