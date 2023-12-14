Congress departs without a deal on Ukraine aid and border security, but Senate will work next week

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress is departing Washington without a deal to pass wartime support for Ukraine. But Senate negotiators and the President Joe Biden’s administration are still racing to wrap up a border security compromise to unlock the stalemate before the end of the year. And the Senate plans to return next week in hopes of finalizing a deal to place new restrictions on asylum claims at the U.S. border and pass the $110 billion package of aid for Ukraine, Israel and other national security needs. But the House shows no sign of returning to push the legislation through the full Congress. Lawmakers leaving the impasse unresolved through the holidays would mean the Biden administration will have to rely on a dwindling supply of funds for Ukraine.

By STEPHEN GROVES, LISA MASCARO and SEUNG MIN KIM Associated Press

