Female soccer fans in Iran allowed into Tehran stadium for men’s game. FIFA head praises progress

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Female soccer fans in Iran have claimed a small win in their long campaign to be allowed into stadiums to watch men’s games after decades of exclusion. A photograph was posted on social media by the campaign group Open Stadiums of three female fans inside the Azadi Stadium in Tehran on Thursday for the game between city rivals Persepolis and Esteghlal. Up to 3,000 tickets were set to be made available for women. The activist group writes: “Historical day for women’s rights activists and the fight for equal access to public spaces will continue.” FIFA president Gianni Infantino praised the progress.

