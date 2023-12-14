Former Michigan GOP chair testifies in false electors preliminary examinations

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A preliminary hearing in Michigan continues against 15 Republicans charged with forgery for allegedly serving as false electors for President Donald Trump after his reelection loss to Democrat Joe Biden. Investigators say the group met at the Michigan GOP headquarters on Dec. 14, 2020, and signed a document falsely stating they were the state’s “duly elected and qualified electors.” Former state GOP chair Laura Cox testified Thursday that she approved another document saying the state’s Republican electors would cast votes for then-President Donald Trump if Michigan’s 2020 election results were overturned. Cox called her document ‘ceremonial.’ The defendants include former and current party officials, party activists and officeholders. All have pleaded not guilty.

