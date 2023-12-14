Former NFL player Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones reaches plea deal over airport incident

BURLINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Former NFL player Adam “Pacman” Jones has reached a plea agreement on a disorderly conduct charge stemming from an incident at an airport. Jones was removed from a plane at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport in September. The former Cincinnati Bengal accepted the plea deal Thursday. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail but it was suspended as long has he has no further incidents at the airport for two years. Jones was charged on misdemeanor counts of alcohol intoxication, disorderly conduct and terroristic threatening. Police were called to the airport after crew members complained of an unruly passenger.

