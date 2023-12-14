Hungry, thirsty and humiliated: Israel’s mass arrest campaign sows fear in northern Gaza

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Israeli military has rounded up hundreds of Palestinians across the northern Gaza Strip, separating families and forcing men to strip to their underwear before trucking some to an undisclosed location. Palestinians freed from detention in the northern town of Beit Lahiya, the Jabaliya refugee camp and Gaza City said they were beaten, blindfolded and bundled into the backs of trucks bound for a detention camp on the beach, where they spent hours, in some cases days, subjected to hunger and cold, nearly naked and with little water. Israel’s military says detainees were “treated according to protocol” and were given enough food and water. The mass detentions have laid bare an emerging tactic in Israel’s ground offensive in Gaza.

By ISABEL DEBRE and WAFAA SHURAFA Associated Press

