Man accused of making death threats to Ramaswamy released, can’t have contact with any candidate

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A judge has released from jail a New Hampshire man accused of sending text messages threatening to kill a presidential candidate. The judge says thirty-year-old Tyler Anderson must avoid contact with any presidential candidate and their political campaigns. Anderson was charged with sending a threat using interstate commerce. A federal prosecutor argued Thursday to keep Anderson in jail, saying “very violent, concerning language” was used. But both the prosecution and defense said Anderson had no intent to follow through on his texts. He also has no criminal record. The U.S. Attorney’s office did not name the candidate, but a spokesperson for Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy said the texts were directed at his campaign.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.