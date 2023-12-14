A Navy officer jailed in Japan over a deadly car crash is transferred to US custody, his family says

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Navy officer jailed in Japan over a car crash that killed two Japanese citizens has been transferred into U.S. custody and is being returned to the United States. That’s according to a statement Thursday from the family of Lt. Ridge Alkonis. Alkonis had been serving a three-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to the negligent driving deaths of a woman and her son-in-law in 2021. Alkonis’ family in Dana Point, California, has said he lost consciousness in the car after suffering acute mountain sickness at Mount Fuji, causing him to slump over behind the wheel. But Japanese prosecutors contend he fell asleep while drowsy, shirking a duty to pull over.

