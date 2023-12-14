North Carolina Rep. Nickel won’t seek reelection due to remapping, will consider 2026 Senate bid

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A third North Carolina Democratic member of Congress isn’t seeking reelection this year due to redistricting that’s likely to shift North Carolina’s delegation to the right. U.S. Rep. Wiley Nickel of Cary confirmed his decision Thursday. But he also said he would now consider a bid for U.S. Senate in 2026. Democratic Reps. Jeff Jackson and Kathy Manning already had said they wouldn’t seek reelection. All three of them have blamed the reconfigured lines by GOP state lawmakers that they say make it futile for them to run. The new lines are the subject of litigation. Friday is the candidate filing deadline for the March 5 primary.

