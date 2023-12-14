Preparations to deploy Kenyan police to Haiti ramp up, despite legal hurdles

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The head of Haiti’s national police is visiting Kenya as local authorities prepare for the deployment of police to the Caribbean nation plagued by gang violence. Frantz Elbe is on a three-day visit for bilateral security discussions, according to a statement from the Kenyan police chief. Elbe’s visit comes days after a Kenyan team flew to Haiti for discussions with authorities there. Kenyan police would lead a U.N.-backed multinational force to Haiti, but the proposed deployment has proved controversial as it faces a legal hurdle at home. The number of gang-related killings and kidnappings in Haiti has soared in the past year.

