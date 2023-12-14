Set of 6 Messi World Cup shirts sells for $7.8 million at auction in New York

NEW YORK (AP) — Six jerseys worn by soccer superstar Lionel Messi during Argentina’s winning run at last year’s World Cup have sold for $7.8 million. The auction house Sotheby’s says Thursday’s final price for the shirts is the highest price for an item of sports memorabilia this year, Sotheby’s said. Argentina defeated France in a penalty shootout after a 3-3 draw in the World Cup final in Qatar. The victory represented a crowning moment for one of the sport’s greatest-ever players. The shirts were on display at Sotheby’s New York headquarters during the two-week online auction that ended Thursday. No information on the winning bidder was released.

