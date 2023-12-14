Suspect in stabbing death of eastern Nebraska priest had no connection to priest, prosecutor says

FORT CALHOUN, Neb. (AP) — Prosecutors say a suspect in the stabbing death of a Catholic priest in eastern Nebraska appears to have no connection to the priest or the town where the stabbing occurred. Assistant Washington County Attorney Erik Petersen outlined that belief Thursday in the arraignment of 43-year-old Kierre Williams. The prosecutor also said that Williams has a criminal history in five other states and asked that a judge order Williams held without bond as he awaits trial. The judge granted that request, noting that Williams faces a possible death sentence for the murder charge alone.

