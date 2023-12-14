The Dodgers are ready to welcome Shohei Ohtani to Hollywood

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers are ready to welcome Shohei Ohtani to Hollywood. The biggest star in baseball is to be formally introduced by the team at a news conference Thursday. A unique two-way star as both a hitter and pitcher, Ohtani left the Los Angeles Angels as a free agent after six years. He’s moving 30 miles up Interstate 5 after the Dodgers outbid the competition by offering a $700 million, 10-year contract in a deal announced Monday. It will be Ohtani’s first time speaking with the media since Aug. 9, two weeks before a pitching injury that required surgery and will keep off a mound next season.

