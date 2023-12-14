The Supreme Court refuses to block an Illinois law banning some high-power semiautomatic weapons

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has declined to put on hold a new Illinois law that would ban high-power semiautomatic weapons like the one used in the mass killing of seven people at a 2022 parade in a Chicago suburb. The justices did not comment Thursday in refusing an emergency appeal from a gun rights group and others. The law prohibits the possession, manufacture or sale of semiautomatic rifles and high-capacity magazines. It takes effect Jan. 1. Federal and state courts in Illinois have ruled in favor of it. At least eight other states and the District of Columbia have some sort of prohibition on semiautomatic weapons,.

